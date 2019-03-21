More Yo dope: Dad, son charged with cocaine possession

1362 Dryden Ave.

YOUNGSTOWN

Police Wednesday arrested a father and son on drug charges while serving a search warrant investigating drug activity at a 1362 Dryden Ave. home.

Booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of possession of cocaine were Robert McElroy Sr., 69, and Robert McElroy Jr., 45. Both list the home as their address.

Officers from the vice squad and the Community Police Unit serving the warrant about 4:45 p.m. found two bags of crack cocaine and a vial of crack cocaine.

Both men are expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.