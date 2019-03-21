METRO DIGEST || McNally asks for license return

McNally asks for license

YOUNGSTOWN

Former Youngstown Mayor John A. McNally IV applied Tuesday to have his law license reinstated by the Ohio Supreme Court, filings in Columbus show.

The state’s high court in September unanimously decided to suspend McNally’s law license for six months, more than a year after his guilty pleas on misdemeanor charges relating to the Oakhill corruption scandal.

McNally and others were accused of improperly attempting to stop the purchase of Oakhill Renaissance Place in 2006, when McNally was a Mahoning County commissioner.

McNally’s application states he has paid about $1,000 for conduct board costs — paid in January, according to court filings, outside the court’s 90-day deadline — and complied with a required 7 Ω hours of further education on professional conduct.

Guilty plea in drug case

PITTSBURGH

A Youngstown man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to distributing about 90 grams of heroin to a police informant in 2016, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Frank Christian, 46, is set for sentencing July 9 on a federal count of possession with intent to distribute heroin. He faces a maximum prison sentence of 30 years and a fine of $250,000.

Police said the offense occurred Feb. 22, 2016, in New Castle, Pa.

Christian has a prior federal felony conviction for distributing crack cocaine and was on parole at the time of his arrest, the release states.

State of emergency

COLUMBUS

Gov. Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency in 37 Ohio counties Wednesday due to “serious highway damage” caused by severe weather beginning in February. Columbiana County was among the counties included in the statement. The proclamation will allow the Ohio Department of Transportation and local governments access to federal emergency relief funds.

Relocating students

HOWLAND

Howland school board is expected to vote on a recommendation to relocate fifth-graders from North Road Intermediate School to Howland Middle School next school year and close North Road Intermediate. The decision was reached as part of the district’s annual strategic planning process, which involves an evaluation of buildings and enrollment numbers, the school district said in a press release. The North Road building will remain part of the board’s property until the district determines how it “would serve the best interests of the school district and our community,” said schools Superintendent Kevin Spicher.

The district peaked at nearly 6,000 students in the 1960s. It now has about 2,500 students, and enrollment is projected to continue falling, officials said.

Recognizing YSU grads

YOUNGSTOWN

Seven accomplished female graduates of Youngstown State University will be recognized at a luncheon noon Friday in Kilcawley Center, as part of YSU’s annual celebration of Women’s History Month.

The “Penguin Women on the Move” event is sponsored by the YSU Office of Alumni Engagement and the YSU Department of Women and Gender Studies at Youngstown State University.

Honorees are Janet Gbur, researcher/instructor; Kelly S. Mehalco, retail buyer for the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York; Staff Sgt. Rachel L. Minto, a fifer and flutist in the Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps; Kaitlin Rohrs-Cordes, academic adviser at Northwest State Community College in Archbold; Dina Novak Ruden, senior vice president of Communications and Public Relations for Travel Leaders Group; Stephanie Shaw, executive director of Eastern Ohio Education Partnership; and Carmella Marie Williams, director of Diversity and Inclusion at the Youngstown Incubator.

Streetscape breakfast

YOUNGSTOWN

The 2019 Youngstown Steetscape kickoff breakfast will be at 8 a.m. Friday in the Central YMCA’s Manchester Room, 17 N. Champion St. downtown. Officials with Youngstown CityScape will announce this year’s campaign theme, as well as planting day details. Tickets are $5 and include coffee and a light breakfast. Youngstown CityScape is a nonprofit community-development organization dedicated to the revitalization of the greater downtown Youngstown area.