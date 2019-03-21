Marshals to suspect: Come out, come out wherever you are

YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Marshals trying to arrest a man on two warrants about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at a 2891 McGuffey Road store had to drag him out of a hiding place before family members coaxed him into the back of a cruiser.

Marshals were looking for Christian Bonilla, 28, of Lexington Avenue, who has warrants from Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for receiving stolen property and burglary. Marshals spotted him at the store and went inside, but Bonilla ran out a side door, triggering a fire alarm.

Reports said when Bonilla saw a marshal at the door, he ran back inside. He was found hiding underneath a container but refused to come out, reports said. He had to be dragged out and handcuffed.

Outside, he refused to get into a police car before family members convinced him to do so. Besides the warrants, he is also charged with resisting arrest and obstructing official business.