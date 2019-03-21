Judge weighs in on lollipop suit
Associated Press
TOLEDO
A federal judge is siding with the makers of Dum-Dums lollipops in its lawsuit against a rival candy maker.
A preliminary injunction handed down in Ohio says Tootsie Roll Industries must at least temporarily stop using its new packaging for its Charms mini-pop lollipops.
Ohio-based Spangler Candy Co. is suing Tootsie Roll because it says the Chicago-based company’s new mini-pops packaging too closely resembles the Dum-Dums packaging.
Tootsie Roll disputes those claims.
The judge says in a decision issued last week that Tootsie Roll is using packaging nearly identical to the Dum-Dums packaging, down to the red bag and white lettering.
