Hunt Valve wins pact


March 21, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

SALEM

Hunt Valve Co., 1913 E. State St., dba Union Flonetics, has won a $42,146 federal contract set aside for small business from the Defense Logistics Agency to make pressure and temperature relief valves.

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$298000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$675000