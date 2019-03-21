Hunt Valve wins pact
SALEM
Hunt Valve Co., 1913 E. State St., dba Union Flonetics, has won a $42,146 federal contract set aside for small business from the Defense Logistics Agency to make pressure and temperature relief valves.
