Guilty plea in drug case
PITTSBURGH
A Youngstown man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to distributing about 90 grams of heroin to a police informant in 2016, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Frank Christian, 46, is set for sentencing July 9 on a federal count of possession with intent to distribute heroin. He faces a maximum prison sentence of 30 years and a fine of $250,000.
Police said the offense occurred Feb. 22, 2016, in New Castle, Pa.
Christian has a prior federal felony conviction for distributing crack cocaine and was on parole at the time of his arrest, the release states.
