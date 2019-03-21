Girard's 911 line down, here's who to call
GIRARD
If you have an emergency, call 330-545-0211 for police or 330-545-4321 for the fire department instead of 911.
A Girard dispatcher said the 911 line is down, but said he is unsure of the cause or how long it will be down.
Emergency response teams can still respond to calls but only if the numbers above are contacted.
