Girard man says he's victim of extortion scheme
GIRARD
A 31-year-old man reported to police that he has been a victim of extortion.
Last Friday, the victim told police he had been messaging an unknown female on Facebook, and they agreed to share explicit content.
Then the victim received a text from a random number asking him to make a Google Hangouts account.
When he did, a man by the name of Joe Smith messaged him and demanded money, threatening to leak the victim’s explicit videos online if he didn’t comply.
The victim paid him $500, but still received threats.
Police advised the victim to stop answering the messages and to not pay any more cash.
