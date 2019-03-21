Girard man says he's victim of extortion scheme

GIRARD

A 31-year-old man reported to police that he has been a victim of extortion.

Last Friday, the victim told police he had been messaging an unknown female on Facebook, and they agreed to share explicit content.

Then the victim received a text from a random number asking him to make a Google Hangouts account.

When he did, a man by the name of Joe Smith messaged him and demanded money, threatening to leak the victim’s explicit videos online if he didn’t comply.

The victim paid him $500, but still received threats.

Police advised the victim to stop answering the messages and to not pay any more cash.