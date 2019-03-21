General Motors responds to President Trump

DETROIT

A spokesman for General Motors issued a statement today responding to President Donald Trump’s statements on Wednesday calling on the company to reopen the plant or sell it as quickly as possible.

“To be clear, under the terms of the UAW-GM National Agreement, the ultimate future of the unallocated plants will be resolved between GM and the UAW. We remain open to talking with all affected stakeholders, but out main focus remains on our employees and offering them jobs in our plants where we have growth opportunities,” the statement said.

According to the statement, GM has already placed more than 1,000 employees laid off from the plant, and has opportunities for “virtually all” of the impacted employees, should they be willing to move away from the region.