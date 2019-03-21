Federal Reserve foresees no interest rate hikes in 2019
WASHINGTON
The Federal Reserve left its key interest rate unchanged Wednesday and projected no rate hikes this year, reflecting a dimmer view of the economy as growth weakens in the United States and abroad.
The Fed said it was keeping its benchmark rate – which can influence everything from mortgages to credit cards to home-equity lines of credit – in a range of 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent. It also announced that it will stop shrinking its bond portfolio in September, a step that should help hold down long-term rates. It will begin slowing the runoff from its bond portfolio in May.
Combined, the moves signal no major increases in borrowing rates for consumers and businesses.
