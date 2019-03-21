UPDATE | Lowellville schools student, father dead after crash

Site of crash

CAMPBELL

A father and son were killed in a one-car accident just after 7:30 a.m. today on Wilson Avenue near Sixth Street.

Troopers from the Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol say the crash occurred on Sixth Street, just northeast of Wilson Avenue (State Route 289).

Paul Pickett, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marcus Pickett, 11, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Leena Pickett, 12, was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Pickett was driving a 2009 Jeep Wrangler, which sustained heavy damage .

Pickett was traveling southwest on Sixth Street when he traveled off of the right side of the road. The vehicle became airborne after striking an embankment and rolled side over side. There were no other vehicles involved.

Lowellville schools posted on its Facebook page: "This morning, our school received some very tragic news. A student and parent died in a car accident on the way to school. We are all feeling the overwhelming grief of this horrific event. We visited classrooms to inform the students, answer any questions they have and provide any support needed with grief counselors. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. Also, grief counselors will be available for the students and staff as long as it is needed. Thank you"