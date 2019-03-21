Construction award

BOARDMAN

Boardman Civic Association awarded the 2019 New Construction Building Award to CTW Development Corp. for its Tiffany Crossings project at the association’s annual awards dinner this week.

Tiffany Crossings, which was completed in 2018, features these businesses – Dunkin’ Donuts, Subway, Papa Johns, Tax 29, Hometown Urgent Care, The Social Studio, Express Mark, Eyemart Express and NovaCare Rehabilitation.

Hunt Valve wins pact

SALEM

Hunt Valve Co., 1913 E. State St., dba Union Flonetics, has won a $42,146 federal contract set aside for small business from the Defense Logistics Agency to make pressure and temperature relief valves.

ORDC OKs grant

LORDSTOWN

At its board meeting Wednesday, the Ohio Rail Development Commission approved a grant award of $56,125 to Taylor Coil Processing in support of needed rail spur upgrades at the company’s facility in Lordstown.

Established in 1995, Taylor Coil Processing – a division of Taylor Steel – is a steel-slitting operation that employs 67 full-time employees. In 2018 alone, the facility processed more than 350 million pounds of steel, and overall, 10-15 percent of the company’s product is transported by rail, making continued service capacity a critical part of the company’s operations.

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber assisted Taylor with the ORDC application process and traveled to Columbus with company representatives for the approval.

Federal Reserve foresees no interest rate hikes in 2019

WASHINGTON

The Federal Reserve left its key interest rate unchanged Wednesday and projected no rate hikes this year, reflecting a dimmer view of the economy as growth weakens in the United States and abroad.

The Fed said it was keeping its benchmark rate – which can influence everything from mortgages to credit cards to home-equity lines of credit – in a range of 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent. It also announced that it will stop shrinking its bond portfolio in September, a step that should help hold down long-term rates. It will begin slowing the runoff from its bond portfolio in May.

Combined, the moves signal no major increases in borrowing rates for consumers and businesses.

New Zealand quickly bans assault weapons

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced an immediate ban Thursday on semi-automatic and automatic weapons like the ones used in the attacks on two mosques in Christchurch that killed 50 worshippers.

The man charged in the attack had purchased his weapons legally using a standard firearms license and enhanced their capacity by using 30-round magazines “done easily through a simple online purchase,” Ardern said.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc.,28.790.16

Aqua America, .20 36.210.09

Avalon Holdings,2.670.15

Chemical Bank, .2841.34‚àí1.59

Community Health Sys, .214.500.09

Cortland Bancorp, .1123.580.08

Farmers Nat., .0713.94‚àí0.19

First Energy, .36 40.590.18

Fifth/Third, .1626.46‚àí1.36

First Niles Financial, .058.490.00

FNB Corp., .1211.21‚àí0.44

General Motors, .3837.00‚àí1.27

General Electric, .1210.220.02

Huntington Bank, .11 12.96‚àí0.62

JP Morgan Chase, .56104.52‚àí2.28

Key Corp, .1116.53‚àí0.93

Macy’s, .38 23.63‚àí0.32

Parker Hannifin, .76168.91‚àí3.67

PNC, .75125.46‚àí4.02

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88173.940.54

Stoneridge 28.55‚àí0.15

United Comm. Fin., .06 9.29‚àí0.06

Selected prices from Wednesday’s 4 p.m. close.