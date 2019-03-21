Candy Crush vs. Mortal Kombat for Video Game Hall of Fame
Associated Press
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Twelve more video games have a shot at joining favorites like "John Madden Football" and "Pac-Man" in the World Video Game Hall of Fame .
The hall announced the finalists for the Class of 2019 Thursday from among thousands of nominees.
They are: "Candy Crush," ''Centipede," ''Colossal Cave Adventure," ''Dance Dance Revolution," ''Half-Life," ''Microsoft Windows Solitaire," ''Mortal Kombat," ''Myst," ''NBA 2K," ''Sid Meier's Civilization," ''Super Mario Kart" and "Super Smash Bros. Melee."
The winners will be inducted May 2 at the hall, housed at The Strong museum in Rochester, New York.
An expert committee will choose the honorees. Fans can weigh in with an online ballot through March 28.
