Campbell council announces new police chief, approves funds for parks, cops

By Graig Graziosi

ggraziosi@vindy.com

CAMPBELL

Mayor Nick Phillips confirmed at city’s council Wednesday night meeting a new police chief will be sworn in at 11 a.m. Monday.

Patrick Kelly, a 28-year retired detective sergeant from the Youngstown Police Department, will be sworn in as chief.

Kelly will make a yearly salary of $48,500. He will replace former chief Dennis Puskarcik who resigned in January after an ethics complaint. He was ultimately found innocent of any criminal activity related to the allegations.

In another matter, council moved to a final reading legislation that would appropriate $20,000 for improvements at the police department in preparation for a Mahoning County-mandated upgrade to its 911 systems.

The county upgrades its 911 systems every five years to ensure the technology doesn’t become obsolete.

The upgrades are part of a nationwide effort to modernize the country’s 911 systems called “Next Generation 911.”

Council also moved to a third reading an ordinance allowing the city to use $5,000 for renovations to the city’s little league field at Roosevelt Park

The city also plans to install a boccie court in the park and to cut down a few aging trees in an effort to improve drainage and the overall health of the surrounding land.