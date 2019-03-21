4 men arrested at 2 homes on drug charges

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Police serving search warrants investigating drug activity Wednesday arrested four men at two homes.

Members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit found 18 bags of suspected crack cocaine, nine bags of suspected fentanyl, a loaded .38-caliber revolver, $686 cash and needles, scales and a crack pipe about 6 p.m. Wednesday at a home at 504 Salt Springs Road.

Arrested were Christopher Pope, 28, and Keith Enyeart, 32.

At a 1362 Dryden Ave. home at about 4:45 p.m., police arrested father and son Robert McElroy Sr., 69, and Robert McElroy Jr., 45, on drug charges.

