$30,000 damage reported to vacant Boardman apartments

March 21, 2019 at 10:56a.m.

BOARDMAN

A vacant apartment building on Brookwood Avenue was vandalized between Saturday and Wednesday, according to police reports.

An employee of the building’s management company estimated the damage to total $30,000.

Bathroom mirrors and light fixtures were broken, the employee told police. Walls had been damaged or spray-painted.

