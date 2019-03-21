$30,000 damage reported to vacant Boardman apartments
BOARDMAN
A vacant apartment building on Brookwood Avenue was vandalized between Saturday and Wednesday, according to police reports.
An employee of the building’s management company estimated the damage to total $30,000.
Bathroom mirrors and light fixtures were broken, the employee told police. Walls had been damaged or spray-painted.
