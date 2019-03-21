3 students suffer minor injuries in Pa. school bus crash

EXPORT, Pa. (AP) — A collision involving a school bus in western Pennsylvania has left three students injured.

The crash in Export occurred about 7:30 a.m. today, when the bus was apparently rear-ended by another vehicle.

Authorities say three students suffered minor injuries in the accident and were treated at the scene. But further details about them and their injuries were not disclosed.

It wasn’t clear if anyone in the other vehicle was injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.