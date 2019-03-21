YMCA pre-schoolers offer glimpse into how they see themselves

BOARDMAN

The reception for the Davis YMCA preschool’s self-portrait collection Wednesday afternoon had all the trappings of a gallery opening.

White tablecloths covered the tables. Programs listed each artist. A table in the center of the room had trays of hors d’oeuvres for visitors.

“I think it’s really important for children to see that their art is valuable,” said Suzanne Gray, arts and humanities director.

Four- and 5-year-old children grabbed the hands of their parents and excitedly pointed to their creations.

The preschool currently teaches about 100 children age 3 to 5.

Gray introduced the project by teaching kids how to draw faces.

Despite their young age, the preschoolers tackled the assignment with both skill and creativity.

“I said, ‘You can do this however you want. I’m just telling you these are your features,’” Gray said.

Several portraits had extra eyeballs. One featured purple pig tails.

Read more about the project in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.