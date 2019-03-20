WRPA building lease nears finalization

YOUNGSTOWN

Western Reserve Port Authority gave preliminary approval Tuesday to Cortland businessman Brian Ross of Ross Development leasing the authority’s former air-cargo building at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport so Ross can convert it into an aircraft hangar.

Atty. Dan Keating, who represents WRPA, said he expects to have a finalized lease for the port authority to review at next month’s meeting.

Keating said Ross will be renovating the building to serve as a hangar. He also has plans to expand the building, formerly occupied by Millwood Inc. The port authority bought the building in 2016 for about $1 million.