WATCH LIVE | President in Lima now; will be in North Canton later

Trump in Lima Video Image Link | Published: March 20, 2019 at 3:18 p.m.

LIMA

President Donald Trump this afternoon again called on General Motors to reopen or sell the idled Lordstown Assembly Plant.

There is no product coming there in the aftermath of Chevrolet Cruze production, idling three shifts of workers or displacing them to other states.

“Get that plant open or sell it to somebody who wants it. Get it open, or sell it now to someone who wants it, and the UAW will help you. Get it open now,” he said during a stop at a military supplier.

He also urged GM and the United Auto Workers to step up the pace of contract talks, now rather than later in the year. Trump took aim at the UAW, telling workers there that the union should lower it's dues, adding "They could've kept Lordstown..."

He also noted that he had a lot of support from the area now being hit hard by unemployment: “Lordstown’s a great area. I guess I like it because I won so big there.”

Trump is at the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center in Lima and will be flying into the Akron-Canton Airport later today.

The Republican is to attend a private fundraiser at the Brookside Country Club, just outside Canton, tonight.

There is a handful of journalists, including two from The Vindicator, at the airport waiting for Trump’s arrival. He’s expected to arrive about 5 p.m. though Air Force One will probably land a little later than that.

Tickets for the country club start at $2,800 and go up to $70,000 for a couple.