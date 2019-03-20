Eight men accused of soliciting sex in Liberty pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning

Staff report

GIRARD

The eight men who were accused of soliciting sex in Liberty Township last week pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning in Girard Municipal Court.

Each man was charged with possession of criminal tools and solicitation.

Thomas Biroschak Jr., 29, of Canfield; Patrick Cassidy, 52, of Hubbard; Joseph Smith, 39, of Niles; and Louis Stirk, 47, of Youngstown were each freed on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond. Their pretrials are set for June 12 in municipal court.

An attorney for Francis Cerech, 25, of Campbell appeared in court to submit his plea. There was no bond, and the pretrial has not been scheduled yet.

Brian Evans III, 47, of Youngstown was freed on a $7,500 personal recognizance bond for the same charges with the addition of a drug-possession charge. His pretrial is set for April 10 in municipal court.

Terrance Flanagan, 51, of Niles was charged with the same charges with the addition of a drug-paraphernalia charge. His pretrial will be June 19 in municipal court.