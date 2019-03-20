Trumbull commissioners approve sewer projects in Liberty, Vienna

WARREN — The Trumbull County commissioners today approved two sewer projects that are expected to be built sometime starting this spring or summer, one in Liberty and one in Vienna.

The Little Squaw Creek phase 5 project will run along state Route 193 in Vienna from just north of Warren Sharon Road to just north of the main entrance to the Youngstown Warren regional airport.

The second project will serve the Belmont Park neighborhood and new Shepherd of the Valley elderly-care facility, both along Tibbetts-Wick Road in Liberty.