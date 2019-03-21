Trumbull commissioners approve sewer projects along Belmont Avenue, Tibbetts-Wick

Staff report

WARREN

Trumbull County commissioners approved two sanitary-sewer projects Wednesday that are expected to be built sometime starting this spring or summer, one in Liberty and one in Vienna.

The fifth phase of the Little Squaw Creek project will run along state Route 193 in Vienna from just north of Warren Sharon Road to just north of the main entrance to the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.

A total of $1 million in grants will reduce the cost of the projects, which will be about $95 per front foot for affected property owners, said Gary Newbrough, deputy county sanitary engineer.

The second project will serve the Belmont Park neighborhood and the new $30 million Shepherd of the Valley apartment living, assisted-living, memory care and skilled-nursing care facility. Both are along Tibbetts-Wick Road in Liberty west of Belmont Avenue.

Affected property owners will pay about $35 per month for the sewers.

