Tim Hortons opens in Liberty

New Tim Hortons restaurant on Belmont Avenue to open

Staff report

LIBERTY

The staff of the Tim Hortons on Belmont Avenue celebrated the new restaurant alongside township officials and the community with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday evening.

The store officially opens for business at 6 a.m. Thursday.

The restaurant was developed by TH Cleveland, an independent area developer based in Beachwood, near Cleveland. The company is developing seven Tim Hortons locations in Northeast Ohio.

The restaurant created 52 jobs in the township.

Jeff Linville, CEO of TH Cleveland, said the Girard location should be opening in June this year, and the Austintown location should be open by the end of the year.

“We’ve been working on this project for almost two years now,” he said. “It’s super to see all this come together to be what I think is a fantastic restaurant.”

Linville said the new restaurant is lucky to have a great team and looks forward to being part of the community.

Trustee Jodi Stoyak said the opening is exciting for the township and contributes to the ongoing beautification and economic development efforts along Belmont Avenue.

“Residents always ask, ‘What’s coming?’ They want something, fresh, something new,” she said.

Trustee Arnie Clebone agreed, saying trustees will continue their efforts to bring new businesses to Liberty.

“I think this is recognition that Belmont Avenue is a corridor where people like to come for food and entertainment,” he said.

Tim Hortons was founded as a single location in Canada in 1964. Its menu includes coffee, speciality drinks, fresh-baked goods, grilled paninis and classic sandwiches, wraps and soups among other offerings.