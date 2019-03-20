Suspected McDonalds robber arrested at Walmart
AUSTINTOWN
Jawwaad Pusey
Township police this morning arrested the man suspected of robbing the Mahoning Avenue McDonald’s restaurant at gunpoint Tuesday.
Detective Jordan Yacovone said an off-duty officer caught up with Jawwaad R. Pusey, 32, of Carlotta Drive, Youngstown, just before 7 a.m., at the Mahoning Avenue Wal-Mart, attempting to make fraudulent returns of merchandise he claimed was bought at the store — the same type of scam he tried at the McDonald’s before pulling a gun and making off with about $75.
“When they were giving him a hard time about it, he got loud with the managers, made a big scene, was kicking carts,” Yacovone said. “He has a history of doing this. He’s done this at numerous McDonald’s and Taco Bell restaurants.”
Yacovone said Pusey wasn’t carrying a gun at the Wal-Mart and did not recover the small, semi-automatic handgun he allegedly used in the McDonald’s robbery. When interviewed by detectives, Pusey claimed he didn’t own one, Yacovone said.
Pusey faces a first-degree felony count of aggravated robbery in the Austintown area court, as well as a misdemeanor theft count in the area court in Boardman, court records show.
No further court dates have been set.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.