Summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and Canfield

AUSTINTOWN

March 12

Harassment: Someone reportedly made threatening calls to a Patriot Boulevard restaurant.

Vandalism: A truck’s windows were broken at Utz Quality Foods Inc., 3760 Oakwood Ave.

Theft: A credit card, driver’s license and debit card were missing from a residence in the 600 block of Carlin Drive.

March 13

Arrest: U.S. marshals handed to Austintown authorities Jerry L. Lough, 40, of Mahoning Court, Newton Falls, who was wanted on a warrant, related to a Feb. 20 incident in which an employee with Biotech Plasma Donation Center, 6000 Mahoning Ave., reported a man presented another man’s driver’s license and Social Security card while wearing a hospital wristband that had his real name.

Drugs: A traffic stop near Burkey Road resulted in the arrest of Shane F. Overton, 27, on a drug-abuse charge after police alleged he had a pack containing 10 pills for which he admitted having no prescription for a controlled substance. Overton, of Potomac Street, Youngstown, also was handed a summons charging him with having suspected marijuana on his person.

Theft: Mail was stolen from a home in the 600 block of Notre Dame Avenue.

Theft: A cellphone was taken at a North Canfield-Niles Road gas station.

March 14

Assault: Officers answered a call about a possible fight between a male and a girl in the 100 block of North Raccoon Road.

Theft: A man in his 40s reportedly took a vacuum cleaner from Walmart, 6001 Mahoning Ave.

Auto theft: Three males at a South Raccoon Road fast-food restaurant reportedly arrived in a car that had been stolen in Youngstown, though no arrests were made at the time of the report.

Fraud: An Idaho Road resident discovered an unauthorized withdrawal had been made to an account.

Theft: A chain saw was stolen in the 100 block of South Meridian Road.

Stolen property: After pulling them over near North Four Mile Run Road, officers filed receiving-stolen-property charges against Anthony T. Bennett, 19, and Andrew J. Smith, 23, both of South Hazelwood Avenue, Youngstown, as well as Desmond D. Duvall, 21, of Parkland Avenue, Youngstown, when, police alleged, a registration check revealed the Hyundai Elantra the three men were in had been stolen in Youngstown. Duvall also received a summons charging him with having a bag that contained 8 grams of suspected marijuana.

March 15

Arrest: Youngstown authorities transferred custody of Adrian M. Kimbrough, 23, to Austintown police. The Columbus man was wanted on a warrant accusing him of failing to appear in Austintown Area Court.

Breaking and entering: Someone entered an unattached garage to a building in the 4500 block of Mahoning Avenue.

Recovered property: A mountain bike was found in the 3000 block of South Canfield-Niles Road.

Stolen property: Austintown police exchanged custody with Jackson Township authorities of Leslie T. Krauss Jr., 29, of Fourth Avenue, Sharon, Pa., who faced a felony receiving-stolen-property charge, related to a situation last month in which someone apparently tried to pawn several large and small tools stolen from Star Excavating LLC, 112 S. Meridian Road.

Obstructing official business: A man reportedly filed a false police report from the 6000 block of Mahoning Avenue.

Identity theft: A Collins Street resident found out a credit-card account had been opened without authorization.

March 16

Arrest: Tyeler G. Hammer of Mahoning Avenue, North Jackson, was charged with operating a vehicle impaired after having been pulled over near state Route 11. Hammer, 27, registered a 0.244 blood-alcohol content, more than three times the state’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, a report stated.

Theft: Stephen A. Zuercher, 30, no address listed, faced theft and resisting-arrest charges after being accused of stealing about $39 worth of meat products from Giant Eagle, 5220 Mahoning Ave. Zuercher also became highly agitated, struggled with officers and engaged in a profanity-laced tirade, a report indicated.

Theft: An iPhone was removed from a vehicle in the 1600 block of Fountain Square Drive.

Arrest: Police near Kirk Road pulled over then charged Nikolas A. Dermatas, 25, of Deer Creek Court, Austintown, with operating a vehicle impaired after saying he registered a 0.118 blood-alcohol content.

March 17

Assault: Police reportedly responded to an assault that took place in the 40 block of North Beverly Avenue, though the report contained scant details.

Robbery: A suspect reportedly robbed a Compass West Drive resident and may have stolen the victim’s wallet.

Theft: Jennifer L. Yohman, 31, of Eleanor Avenue, Youngstown, was charged with theft, drug abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor after about $79 worth of clothing, candy and other items was stolen from Walmart, including an outfit on which she allegedly switched a price tag from $20 to $4. Yohman also was charged with having three packs of Tramadol, a controlled substance, she may have obtained via an illegitimate online prescription. In addition, a theft charge was pending against a 15-year-old juvenile.

Recovered property: A set of keys was found in the drive-thru to a business in the 1700 block of South Raccoon Road.

Possible overdose: An employee with Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course, 655 N. Canfield-Niles Road, reportedly found a dollar bill with an unknown white substance that caused her to feel ill.

Weapon: While assisting with a traffic stop near Westchester Drive, authorities charged Dennis L. Joyce of North Roanoke Avenue, Austintown, with one felony count each of carrying a concealed weapon and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, as well as one misdemeanor count of having a weapon while intoxicated. Joyce, 36, had in a waistband holster a .380-caliber handgun with eight rounds, but had no concealed-carry permit, a report showed.

CANFIELD

March 11

Citation: A traffic stop on North Broad Street led to a citation charging Alyssa L. Liste, 28, of Old Hickory Court, North Lima, with traveling 42 mph in a 25-mph zone.

March 12

Domestic violence: Donald W. Miller Jr., 56, of West Main Street, Canfield, was charged with the crime after police had responded to a dispute at the apartment.

Citation: Officers who dealt with a two-vehicle crash near East Main Street cited Shawn M. Soles, 41, of Wadsworth, on a charge of failing to drive in marked lanes.

March 13

Weapon: Authorities provided mutual aid to Mahoning County deputy sheriffs regarding a report of shots having been fired in the 7000 block of North Palmyra Road, possibly at deputies.