Struck, killed by truck

WARREN

A Warren woman, Charlotte Lesher, 71, was in her motorized wheelchair about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when she was struck and killed by a delivery truck behind Warren Plaza off Elm Road Northeast. According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, Warren police say the driver of the tractor-trailer will not be cited. Lesher, who was moving behind the loading dock at the Giant Eagle store, died at the scene. An autopsy will be performed . Lesher lived in apartments near the plaza. Warren police said the driver was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and investigators say the driver was not cited because negligence was not a factor.