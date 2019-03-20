Plea change in porn case

YOUNGSTOWN

A man who operated a photography business in Lisbon has changed his plea to guilty in federal court Tuesday on child-pornography charges, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner. David Grunden, 35, appeared before Judge Benita Pearce in the Thomas D. Lambros Courthouse and Federal Building downtown, where he was scheduled to go on trial next month on charges of receiving, possessing and advertising child pornography.

Investigators say Grunden received numerous images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and had child pornography on his computer.

Grunden operated DCG Photography, which, according to its website, specialized in photography, graphics and video production.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said it believes Grunden tried to solicit and entice children, as well as solicited male adults to have sex with children on film.