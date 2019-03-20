Panel: Allow 8 chickens


March 20, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The city planning commission recommended to city council that a Lansdowne Boulevard resident be allowed to have up to eight hens on her property. Carmelo Cintron sought the recommendation Tuesday. Council will act at a later date. The request was made before chickens were found on the property, which “is pretty rare,” said Charles Shasho, a commission member and the city’s deputy director of public works.

