Pa. girl, 5, killed in fall from 4th-floor window
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a 5-year-old girl who died after falling from a fourth-floor apartment window in eastern Pennsylvania.
The Lehigh County coroner’s office says Ahnelly Grace Rivera was pronounced dead at 7:41 p.m. Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest.
Officials said she died of blunt force head injuries after the 6:40 p.m. Tuesday fall in Allentown. Her death was ruled accidental.
Authorities haven’t disclosed any details about the circumstances of the fall. Allentown police and the coroner’s office are investigating.
