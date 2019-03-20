Ohio officer facing charges resigns; 18 of his cases dismissed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The city prosecutor has dismissed 18 cases charging women with prostitution-related offenses that were brought by an officer now under federal indictment.

The office of Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein said today the 18 cases involve pending charges from arrests by former police vice officer Andrew Mitchell.

A March 11 indictment charges Mitchell with forcing two women to have sex with him under threat of an arrest. The Columbus police department has confirmed Mitchell resigned from the department two days earlier.

Klein’s office is also reviewing convictions of cases involving Mitchell dating back through his three-decade career as an officer.

Interim Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan announced Tuesday night the city vice unit is being disbanded with its duties handled differently in the future.