Moral of story: No guns in Mill Creek park

YOUNGSTOWN

A man caught with a gun in July by Mill Creek MetroParks Police will spend the first six months of his probation in the Mahoning County jail after he was sentenced today in common pleas court.

Tyreese Perry, 24, was sentenced by Judge Anthony D'Apolito, who upheld a sentencing record by attorneys in the case that called for probation but also jail time on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Perry was caught outside the park after running a stop sign. Police found his car and found a .40-caliber handgun inside.