McNally petitions to get his law license back

COLUMBUS — Former Youngstown Mayor John A. McNally IV on Tuesday applied to have his law license reinstated by the Ohio Supreme Court, filings show.

The state’s high court in September unanimously decided to suspend McNally’s law license for a total of six months, more than a year after his guilty pleas on misdemeanor charges relating to the Oakhill corruption scandal.

McNally and others were accused of improperly attempting to buy Oakhill Renaissance Place in 2006, when McNally was a Mahoning County commissioner.

McNally’s application states he has paid about $1,000 for conduct board costs — paid in January, according to court filings, outside the court’s 90-day deadline — and complied with a required 7-½ hours of further education on professional conduct.