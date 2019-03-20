Liberty police seek details on missing man

BREAKING: WATCH LIVE | President in Lima now; will be in North Canton later

March 20, 2019 at 11:50a.m.

LIBERTY

Photo
Photo

Seth Svabik

Liberty police are searching for a missing man, and request the public’s help.

Seth Svabik has been missing since Jan. 9, and was last seen that day at about 8:30 p.m. near the Motel 6.

Police said Svabik was acting paranoid and was asked to leave the motel.

Svabik is 31 and 140 pounds. He has many tattoos on hands and arms, a piercing on his bottom lip and often wears a goatee.

Liberty police ask anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact 330-539-9848.

