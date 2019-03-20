JM student’s art receives national recognition

NORTH JACKSON

A Jackson-Milton High School student is the recipient of a National Gold Medal in the Scholastic Art Competition.

David Vega will receive his gold medal at Carnegie Hall in New York City in June. His drawing was submitted for the regional/state Scholastic Art Competition in December of 2018. He received a Gold Key in the regional/state competition, then advanced to the national competition, where he was also selected to receive a Gold Medal.

As a National Gold Medal recipient, David’s art will be displayed in different museums and galleries throughout the United States. David will also be published in the 2019 Best Teen Art Scholastic Art Book.

Katelyn Amendolara, art teacher at Jackson-Milton Middle/High School, said she’s proud of David.

“Out of 340,000 works of art, only the top one percent receive this medal, so this is a prestigious award that David has earned on a national level,” said Amendolara. “It is the first time in our school’s history a student has received such a high honor.”