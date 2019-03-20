Health, wellness fair

NILES

McKinley Memorial Library is co-hosting a health and wellness fair with the city Parks Department from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Niles Wellness Center, 213 Sharkey Drive. The fair is part of this year’s One Book One Community, the annual countywide library event, which will feature the book “Shoeless Joe” by W.P. Kinsella. The free event will include exercise classes, pickle-ball instruction, bounce houses and healthy snacks.