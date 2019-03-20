East JROTC battalion earns highest rating

YOUNGSTOWN

The East Army JROTC Golden Bear Battalion earned the highest honor, an achievement won by only 10 percent of JROTC units, in an inspection this week.

The Army Cadet Command 7th Brigade inspector conducted the assessment Tuesday at East High School. The Golden Bear Battalion earned an Honor Unit with Distinction.

“East High School has never earned Honor Unit with Distinction prior to this year,” said Master Sgt. Douglas Moon, the Golden Bear Battalion’s instructor. “Only 10 percent of Army JROTC units earn this award. Our cadets/students have worked long and hard to achieve this accomplishment. Throughout this school year students have participated in numerous events such as drill competitions, parades, color guards, community service projects, school support events and academic and leadership challenges throughout the Army's Cadet Command.”

The battalion includes 70 students.

“We are so very proud of the JROTC Golden Bear Battalion and Sgt. Moon,” said Jeremy Batchelor, East High School principal. “The cadets that he prepares are a shining example of the potential that our students at East possess. The skills, knowledge and discipline that they exhibit are impressive. They are a source of pride for our entire school and community. Sgt. Moon is an awesome instructor and brings his experience and passion to our students every day.”

The inspection covered three areas: battalion staff continuous improvement, service learning project presentation and portfolio presentation.

Sgt. Moon believes the JROTC program offers cadets knowledge they can use well beyond graduation.

“Students that are considering East High School's Army JROTC program can obtain leadership skills that will make them successful throughout their lives,” he said. “We build self esteem, discipline skills and instill strong values in each of our cadets. The JROTC promotes team building and develops the thought process of working together to achieve goals. Students do not need any prior experience to join this program. We only require the desire to become a better person."