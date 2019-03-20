Eastern Gateway about to move into additional Youngstown building

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Eastern Gateway Community College will start moving beds and medical equipment into the Harshman Building, 101 E. Boardman St. downtown, later this week as the building becomes the community college’s Health Workforce Building.

The second floor will become Eastern Gateway’s administrative offices, and the basement will be used as meeting space primarily for athletics, Arthur Daly, Eastern Gateway vice president, told the Western Reserve Port Authority at its monthly meeting at the DeBartolo Stadium Club at Youngstown State University.

The port authority’s economic-development arm, the Northeast Ohio Development and Finance Authority, acquired and renovated the building.

Daly said Eastern Gateway will dedicate its main building at 101 E. Federal to Thomas Humphries, former president and CEO of the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber, at 5:30 p.m. next Wednesday.

The building will be named Thomas Humphries Hall because of Humphries’ role in developing the community college in the Mahoning Valley, Daly said.