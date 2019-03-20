Diocese sponsoring two wedding anniversary celebrations

YOUNGSTOWN

The Office of Pro-Life, Marriage and Family Ministry of the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown will sponsor two Wedding Anniversary Celebrations to honor couples who are observing their 25th, 40th, 50th or over anniversaries in 2019. Couples may register for the celebration that is most convenient for them.

The first celebration of the year will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2:00 p.m. at St. Columba Cathedral in Youngstown. Couples planning to attend the June celebration should register at their parish by April 29. Registration is limited to the first 132 couples.

The second celebration will be on Sunday, October 20, 2:00 p.m. at the Basilica of St. John the Baptist in Canton. Registrations will be accepted in September for this event.

Both celebrations will include Mass with Bishop George V. Murry, S.J., renewal of marriage vows, a personalized certificate for each couple, and a reception for the couples and their families.

To register, or for more information, couples are to contact their parish office.