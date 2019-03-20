Community night


March 20, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

CAMPBELL

Campbell Elementary/Middle School, 2002 Community Circle, will have a community night from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the school cafeteria.

The evening will be centered on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) activities for students from kindergarten through seventh grade. Mercy Health will have a station on bicycle safety, Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office will offer child identification kits, and Youngstown State University’s Coordinated Program in Dietetics will have kid-friendly recipes for healthy snacks. Refreshments will be provided by The Nutrition Group, Youth Intensive Services and Campbell Elementary/Middle School PTO.

