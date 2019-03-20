BUSINESS DIGEST || Portman tours fab plant

Portman tours fab plant

HUBBARD

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Cincinnati, said he had a “productive” discussion on the economy, workforce development and tax reform Tuesday with a Chestnut Ridge Road manufacturer.

Portman toured Warren Fabricating and Machining and had a roundtable discussion with company leaders and employees, according to a release from Portman’s office.

“One of our most significant challenges is finding qualified candidates to fill open skilled labor positions at Warren Fabricating,” said Dawn Hill, human- resource manager. “Having qualified candidates that are job ready would eliminate the unproductive hours we can’t charge our customers that we spend training new employees who lack the basic manufacturing skills like welding and machining.”

Portman, co-chairman of the Senate Career and Technical Education Caucus, and U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., last week introduced the JOBS Act, which would expand Pell Grant eligibility to short-term job training programs that feed the skilled trade market. The legislation was included in President Donald Trump’s executive budget for the coming fiscal year.

New Do-Cut store

CANFIELD

Do-Cut Sales & Service, which has been in business for more than 70 years, is having a grand opening at its new store at 6442 S. Raccoon Road from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is at noon. Do-Cut sells and services lawn mowers and other outdoor power equipment. It also has a store at 3375 Youngstown Road SE, Warren.

WRPA building lease nears finalization

YOUNGSTOWN

Western Reserve Port Authority gave preliminary approval Tuesday to Cortland businessman Brian Ross of Ross Development leasing the authority’s former air-cargo building at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport so Ross can convert it into an aircraft hangar.

Atty. Dan Keating, who represents WRPA, said he expects to have a finalized lease for the port authority to review at next month’s meeting.

Keating said Ross will be renovating the building to serve as a hangar. He also has plans to expand the building, formerly occupied by Millwood Inc. The port authority bought the building in 2016 for about $1 million.

Changes to gas-tax bill

COLUMBUS

An Ohio Senate committee on Tuesday proposed changes to the state transportation budget bill, including reducing fees on electric and hybrid vehicles, while leaving the House’s proposed gas-tax increase in for now.

But Senate officials say more changes will be made in key revenue portions of the bill. Senate President Larry Obhof expressed reservations about the gas-tax increases proposed by Gov. Mike DeWine and by the House.

DeWine proposes increasing the current 28-cents-per-gallon tax by 18 cents a gallon, adjusting it annually for inflation. The House bill calls for increasing the tax by 10.7 cents per gallon over two years and the diesel tax by 20 cents per gallon over three years. DeWine says that isn’t enough.

DSW losses

NEW YORK

Columbus-based shoe chain DSW Inc. on Tuesday reported a surprise loss for its fiscal fourth quarter as it digested costs from acquisitions. It also offered a disappointing earnings forecast for the current year.

The results come as the chain plans to change its corporate name to Designer Brands Inc. Its ticker symbol is set to change to DBI on April 2.

Last year, the company purchased the Camuto Group which owns licensing rights for Jessica Simpson and Lucky Brand footwear and handbag licenses. DSW has been adding services like nail salons and plans to build exclusive brands and products in response to Amazon increasing its market in shoes and Payless ShoeSource closure of 2,500 stores in North America.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSE CHANGE

Alcoa Inc.,28.62‚àí0.02

Aqua America, .20 36.120.12

Avalon Holdings,2.56‚àí0.02

Chemical Bank, .2842.93‚àí1.91

Community Health Sys, .214.420.10

Cortland Bancorp, .1123.500.00

Farmers Nat., .0714.13‚àí0.21

First Energy, .36 40.41‚àí0.83

Fifth/Third, .1627.82‚àí0.94

First Niles Financial, .058.490.00

FNB Corp., .1211.64‚àí0.37

General Motors, .3838.270.29

General Electric, .1210.19‚àí0.01

Huntington Bank, .11 13.58‚àí0.34

JP Morgan Chase, .56106.80‚àí0.39

Key Corp, .1117.46‚àí0.26

Macy’s, .38 23.950.06

Parker Hannifin, .76172.58‚àí1.48

PNC, .75129.48‚àí2.40

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88173.40‚àí0.93

Stoneridge 28.700.58

United Comm. Fin., .06 9.35‚àí0.15

Selected prices from Tuesday’s 4 p.m. close.