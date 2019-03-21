Boardman residents irked at water fee without input

BOARDMAN

A roadblock in ABC Water and Storm Water District’s plan to improve storm infrastructure was highlighted at Wednesday’s open house with township residents.

State law says roads are exempt from the utility fee that will be levied on commercial and residential property owners.

The fee, which funds the district, is calculated based on the amount of nonpervious surface – such as roads, driveways and parking lots – on each property.

“One of the most overlooked sources of rainwater runoff is the roadways,” said Township Administrator Jason Loree, who also serves as a board member for the district.

The only way to remedy the issue is to change the law.

The explanation was part of Loree’s overview of the district’s history and purpose.

Residents at the open house lodged complaints about their lack of input regarding this fee.



Read more about the meeting in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.