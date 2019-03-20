BIRTHS


March 20, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Bayan Imashat and Omar Al Bdour, Youngstown, girl, March 17.

Jason and Eileen Marchese, North Lima, boy, March 17.

Dylan and Starla Smidt, Canfield, girl, March 18.

Matthew and Gina Sheely, Campbell, girl, March 18.

Scott and Michaela Moore, Youngstown, March 18.

Johnathan and Allison Kazee, Wellsville, boy, March 18.

Jasmine Mathews, Youngstown, girl, March 18.

Desiree Walker, East Palestine, girl, March 18.

St. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Sindey Gwinn and Justin Pitluga, Bristolville, boy, March 13.

Jessica Hall and Richard Stonebraker III, Warren, boy, March 15.

Craig and Tara Householder, Warren, boy, March 15.

George and Melissa Raptis, Cortland, boy, March 15.

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$675000


Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$298000