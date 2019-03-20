Art show kicks off at TAG

Staff report

WARREN

The second annual Trumbull County Educational Service Center K-8 art show began Tuesday and ends March 28 at the Trumbull Art Gallery, 58 N. Park Ave.

This year, 157 students from Trumbull schools entered 165 works. The schools are Bloomfield Middle, Bristol Elementary, Champion Middle, Howland Glen Primary, Hubbard Elementary, Lakeview Middle, Mathews Middle, McDonald Roosevelt Elementary, Mesopotamia Elementary, Newton Falls Elementary, Niles Primary, Southington Elementary and Middle and Weathersfield Seaborn Elementary.

Show times are noon to 4 p.m. A closing reception is from 5 to 7 p.m. March 28.