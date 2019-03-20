Alliance man faces gun, receiving stolen property charges

Staff report

ALLIANCE

An Alliance man is accused of shooting another person in the foot while drunk, then trying to hide the stolen gun and spent shell from police.

Cody J. West, 22, of South Mahoning Avenue, faces felony counts of tampering with evidence and receiving stolen property as well as misdemeanor charges of negligent assault, discharging a firearm within city limits, using weapons while intoxicated and obstructing official business.

West had three 24-ounce beers before accidentally firing a .357-caliber revolver at the person’s foot Monday night at his home, according to an Alliance Police Department report.

Before police arrived, West allegedly hid the gun in the wall of the home and claimed the person was shot while in the road.

Police recovered the firearm, which was reported stolen by Smith Township police in Mahoning County, the report states.

West also is charged with violating terms of his parole from a 2015 case, in which he pleaded no contest and was found guilty of drinking alcohol while underage.

He remains in the Mahoning County jail on a total $16,250 bond, according to jail records.