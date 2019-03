Agenda Thursday

Austintown school board, 2 p.m., high school cafeteria, 4560 Falcon Drive.

Campbell school board, 7:15 p.m., Room 310, Memorial High School, 280 Sixth St.

Craig Beach Village Council, special meeting and public hearing, 7 p.m., municipal building, 2538 Grandview Road, Lake Milton.

Jackson-Milton school board, records retention commission annual meeting, 6 p.m.; board meeting at 6:30 p.m., 13910 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson.

Liberty Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.

Mahoning County commissioners, 10 a.m., commissioners’ hearing room, basement, county courthouse, 120 Market St., Youngstown.

Mahoning County Educational Service Center, governing board meeting, 4:30 p.m., 7320 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.

Mill Creek MetroParks, environment standing committee, noon, classroom A, MetroParks Farm, 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield.

Newton Falls school board, 6 p.m., junior high school board room, 907 Milton Blvd.

Niles school board, 6 p.m., Niles Primary School, 960 Frederick St.

Western Reserve Transit Authority, committee meetings, 9 a.m., board room, 604 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown.

Workforce Development Board Inc., Mahoning and Columbiana Counties, executive committee meeting, noon to 1:30 p.m., OhioMeansJobs Mahoning County, 141 Boardman-Canfield Road, Boardman.

Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority, board meeting, noon, 131 W. Boardman St.

