After 7 years, family reunited with dog thought dead

Associated Press

PICKENS, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina family has been reunited with a dog they long thought was dead.

The Spartanburg Herald-Journal reports Bridget Scott and her family thought miniature schnauzer Shelby had been hit by a car one rainy morning in 2012. They found a dog around Shelby's size and color lying in the road.

But Monday, Scott received a call from Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement saying Shelby had shown up on a doorstep in Landrum, more than 40 miles (64 kilometers) away.

Department director Jamie Nelson says they scanned the small stray's microchip. Scott initially told Nelson her dog was dead, but when he started describing Shelby, she became "just ecstatic."

Scott says she believes Shelby was someone else's pet for some time, but her first family is "glad to have her back home."

Information from: Herald-Journal, http://www.goupstate.com/