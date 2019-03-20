METRO DIGEST || 2 injured in Smith Twp. crash

2 injured in crash

SEBRING

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Canfield Post is investigating a two-vehicle crash at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Route 62 in Smith Township in which both drivers were injured, one seriously. Troopers said Jessica Byrd, 68, of Alliance was eastbound on Route 62 when she crossed the center line and struck a vehicle driven by Anthony Colian, 40, of Salem, who was westbound. The crash forced Colian off the road where his vehicle overturned.

Byrd, who troopers said was not wearing a seat belt, had to be removed from her vehicle by Sebring Fire Department and was flown by helicopter to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Colian was wearing a seat belt and was transported to Aultman Hospital in Canton with minor injuries.

Budget OK expected

YOUNGSTOWN

City council is expected to approve a $163.9 million 2019 budget today. The proposed budget was discussed at four public meetings between Kyle Miasek, interim finance director, and city council.

Panel: Allow 8 chickens

YOUNGSTOWN

The city planning commission recommended to city council that a Lansdowne Boulevard resident be allowed to have up to eight hens on her property. Carmelo Cintron sought the recommendation Tuesday. Council will act at a later date. The request was made before chickens were found on the property, which “is pretty rare,” said Charles Shasho, a commission member and the city’s deputy director of public works.

Struck, killed by truck

WARREN

A Warren woman, Charlotte Lesher, 71, was in her motorized wheelchair about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when she was struck and killed by a delivery truck behind Warren Plaza off Elm Road Northeast. According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, Warren police say the driver of the tractor-trailer will not be cited. Lesher, who was moving behind the loading dock at the Giant Eagle store, died at the scene. An autopsy will be performed . Lesher lived in apartments near the plaza. Warren police said the driver was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and investigators say the driver was not cited because negligence was not a factor.

Plea change in porn case

YOUNGSTOWN

A man who operated a photography business in Lisbon has changed his plea to guilty in federal court Tuesday on child-pornography charges, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner. David Grunden, 35, appeared before Judge Benita Pearce in the Thomas D. Lambros Courthouse and Federal Building downtown, where he was scheduled to go on trial next month on charges of receiving, possessing and advertising child pornography.

Investigators say Grunden received numerous images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and had child pornography on his computer.

Grunden operated DCG Photography, which, according to its website, specialized in photography, graphics and video production.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said it believes Grunden tried to solicit and entice children, as well as solicited male adults to have sex with children on film.

End state takeovers

COLUMBUS

State Reps. Joe Miller of Amherst, D-56th, and Don Jones of Freeport, R-95th, introduced bipartisan legislation Tuesday to end state takeovers of local schools. Three districts, including Youngstown, are under state control, while 10 districts across the state could potentially join them over the next two years.

Under the bill, academic distress commissions would be dissolved, restoring local control over public schools and moving toward a building-based, bottom-up reform model. State Rep. Michele Lepore-Hagan of Youngstown, D-58th, who supports the bill, said, “This bipartisan legislation will end the failing academic distress commission system and restore our district’s control to the democratically elected school board.”

Police identify robber

AUSTINTOWN

Township detectives say they’ve identified the man who robbed the Mahoning Avenue McDonald’s restaurant at gunpoint Tuesday morning. Detective Jordan Yacovone said at noon police were seeking warrants to arrest the man. While his name has not been released, he’s considered a “strong” suspect, Yacovone said. He added he expected the man to be in custody later Tuesday or today. Yacovone said the man entered the restaurant just before 8 a.m., pointed a gun at a clerk and demanded money. It’s unclear how much the man took, he said. No injuries were reported.

Community night

CAMPBELL

Campbell Elementary/Middle School, 2002 Community Circle, will have a community night from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the school cafeteria.

The evening will be centered on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) activities for students from kindergarten through seventh grade. Mercy Health will have a station on bicycle safety, Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office will offer child identification kits, and Youngstown State University’s Coordinated Program in Dietetics will have kid-friendly recipes for healthy snacks. Refreshments will be provided by The Nutrition Group, Youth Intensive Services and Campbell Elementary/Middle School PTO.

Health, wellness fair

NILES

McKinley Memorial Library is co-hosting a health and wellness fair with the city Parks Department from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Niles Wellness Center, 213 Sharkey Drive. The fair is part of this year’s One Book One Community, the annual countywide library event, which will feature the book “Shoeless Joe” by W.P. Kinsella. The free event will include exercise classes, pickle-ball instruction, bounce houses and healthy snacks.