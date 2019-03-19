Youngstown man arrested on gun charge today

YOUNGSTOWN — Police early today found a stolen 9mm semi-automatic handgun while answering a gunshot sensor call on the South Side.

William Dorsey, 30, of Youngstown, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of discharging a firearm in city limits and receiving stolen property.

Police answered the gunshot sensor call about 12:40 a.m. in the 500 block of West Ravenwood Avenue. When they arrived, they found a spent shell casing outside the home where the call had come from, reports said. Dorsey came out of the home with the homeowner, who gave police permission to search the home.

Inside officers found the gun in a hole in a wall on the first floor, as well as a live round and a box of ammunition.

Reports did not say how officers determined Dorsey fired the weapon but he was given a gunshot-residue test, reports said.