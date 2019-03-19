Youngstown council to approve $163.9M budget Wednesday
YOUNGSTOWN — City council is expected Wednesday to approve a $163.9 million budget.
The proposed budget was discussed at four public meetings between Kyle Miasek, interim finance director, and city council.
The discussion focused primarily on the proposed $32.7 million general-fund deficit, which had a $2.2 million shortfall when talks began in December.
